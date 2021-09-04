DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,924. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

