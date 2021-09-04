DXdao (DXD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.42 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DXdao has a total market cap of $30.42 million and $143,909.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $616.86 or 0.01235861 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00376330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

