DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,799 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 7.57% of DXP Enterprises worth $48,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $558.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

