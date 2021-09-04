Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $555.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 14335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532.50 ($6.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,367.50.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

