Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $13.83 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

