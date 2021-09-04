Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

