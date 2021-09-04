Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE ETV opened at $16.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

