Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.22. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
