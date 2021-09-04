Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.22. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

