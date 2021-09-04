eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 304,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

