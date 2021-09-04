Egretia (EGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.58 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Egretia has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00122459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00799665 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

