eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. eHealth has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in eHealth by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

