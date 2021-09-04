Ellipsis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90.67 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 14% against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $288.48 million and $90.67 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 441,440,851 coins and its circulating supply is 327,046,772 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars.

