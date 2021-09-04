Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.88.

TSE ENB opened at C$50.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

