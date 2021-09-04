Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.03.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.49. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

