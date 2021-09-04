Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.0 days.

GMVHF stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Entain has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

