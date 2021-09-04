Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $112.56 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $667,644. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.