Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK opened at $410.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $444.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

