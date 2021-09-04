Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.35 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Albemarle worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of ALB opened at $241.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $248.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

