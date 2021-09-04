Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.80 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

