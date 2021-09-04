Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.09 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $470.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

