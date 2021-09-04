Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 304,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

DT opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.82, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.