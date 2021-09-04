Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

