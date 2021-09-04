Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 682,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 316,940 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $4,752,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENZ opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.38 million, a PE ratio of 122.67 and a beta of 0.86. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

