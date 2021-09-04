ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $1.15 million and $55,453.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,992,570 coins and its circulating supply is 29,713,236 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

