ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 100,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,471,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.