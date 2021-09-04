Essentia (ESS) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $158,320.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00126049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00182128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00049001 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.