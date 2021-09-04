Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

