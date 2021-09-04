Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $390.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $337.43 and last traded at $337.00, with a volume of 374565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.30.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.71.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.31 and a 200-day moving average of $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.