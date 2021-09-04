EU supply (LON:EUSP) Trading 29,490.2% Higher

Shares of EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP) traded up 29,490.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24). 14,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 211,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.93.

About EU supply (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

