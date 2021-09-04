EUNOMIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One EUNOMIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EUNOMIA has a market cap of $69,817.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNOMIA has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00138697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.66 or 0.07831321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,023.08 or 1.00173988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00809131 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

