European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 136,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,399. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.