Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $3.19 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

