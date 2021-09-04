EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $110.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.83 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $297,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 496,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 871,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,434. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

