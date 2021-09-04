Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

