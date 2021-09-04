Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVGN. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 43.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evogene by 201.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth $168,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

