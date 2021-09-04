ExclusiveCoin Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $989,511.97 and $6,821.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009381 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.