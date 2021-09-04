Exela Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter.

XELA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,964,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.