Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

