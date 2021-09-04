Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

