Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $810,530.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exponent alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $804,230.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.