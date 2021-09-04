Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,408,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

