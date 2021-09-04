FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 466,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $385.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.62. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $389.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.