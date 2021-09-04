Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 791,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

