Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $37.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $436.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $3,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $1,350,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

