FDx Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

