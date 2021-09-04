FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 16.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000.

Shares of PRLB opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

