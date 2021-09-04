FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

