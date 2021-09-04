FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,883,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

