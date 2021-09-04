FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

