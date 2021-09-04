Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Hits $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00168816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.20 or 0.08018996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,941.93 or 1.00091055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00823543 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

